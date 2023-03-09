Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 230,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,149,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Datametrex AI Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

