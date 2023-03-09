Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 935,998 shares of company stock valued at $32,053,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $6,704,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

