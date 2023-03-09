Dawn Protocol Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.02 million and $1,082.43 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00426984 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,826.76 or 0.28203590 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

