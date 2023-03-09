Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises about 2.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 455,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,215. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.