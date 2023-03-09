Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,359 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

RPV stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,360. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

