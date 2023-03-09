Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.05. 952,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.62 and its 200-day moving average is $182.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

