Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $49.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

