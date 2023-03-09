DeltaFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $13,833.13 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

