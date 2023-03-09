Dentacoin (DCN) Price Hits $0.0000

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Dentacoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,190.07 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00428731 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,305.80 or 0.28979411 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

