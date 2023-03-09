DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $28,789.46 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $28,789.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,967.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
- On Monday, December 12th, Claudia Ibarra sold 328 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $728.16.
NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 300,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16.
Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.
