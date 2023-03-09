DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $28,789.46 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $28,789.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,967.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Claudia Ibarra sold 328 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $728.16.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 300,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DermTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DermTech by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DermTech by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

