Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 1,787,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,495,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Specifically, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 975,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 321,086 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

