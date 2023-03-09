Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance

LON:DGI9 opened at GBX 81.93 ($0.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £708.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.71. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 76.87 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.42).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

