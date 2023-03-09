Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Digital Ally Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $4.46 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

