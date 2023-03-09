Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,285 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $61,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 415,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,259. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

