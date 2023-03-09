Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Down 7.8%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.42 and last traded at $43.93. 16,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 20,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a market cap of $865.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $1,619,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $8,877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

