Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Reaches $8.70 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.70 billion and $557.16 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00375091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000904 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

