Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $219.04. 283,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.55. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.