Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,115 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $216,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $141.71 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

