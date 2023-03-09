Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.39)-$(0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $323-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.08 million. Domo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.39–$0.27 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of Domo stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Domo has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548,531 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

