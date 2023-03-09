DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Julie Eddleman Sells 11,300 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $296,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Julie Eddleman sold 300 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $8,079.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Julie Eddleman sold 300 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $8,319.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Julie Eddleman sold 300 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Julie Eddleman sold 600 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Julie Eddleman sold 300 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $72,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

