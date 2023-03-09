Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DOUG opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after acquiring an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 379,109 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

