Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 520,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

