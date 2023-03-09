Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.53. 101,811,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,710,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

