Doyle Wealth Management Has $18.17 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after buying an additional 87,887 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after buying an additional 193,362 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $712,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 923,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

