Doyle Wealth Management Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 4,326,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396,930. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

