Doyle Wealth Management Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,249. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average is $169.33. The stock has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

