Doyle Wealth Management Sells 1,530 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

SBUX stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.25. 2,015,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

