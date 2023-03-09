Doyle Wealth Management Sells 3,865 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

PFE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.91. 6,974,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,909,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The company has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

