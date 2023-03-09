Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 162,500 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dropbox by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after buying an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

