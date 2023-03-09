Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 162,500 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00.
Dropbox Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dropbox by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after buying an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
