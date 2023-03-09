Duncan Gibbs Sells 100,000 Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Rating) insider Duncan Gibbs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.01), for a total value of A$150,000.00 ($100,671.14).

Duncan Gibbs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Duncan Gibbs purchased 517,649 shares of Gold Road Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$750,591.05 ($503,752.38).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Duncan Gibbs purchased 95,192 shares of Gold Road Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,028.40 ($92,636.51).

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.

Gold Road Resources Cuts Dividend

About Gold Road Resources

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Gold Road Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

(Get Rating)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.