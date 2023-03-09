Duncan Gibbs Sells 100,000 Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Rating) insider Duncan Gibbs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.01), for a total value of A$150,000.00 ($100,671.14).
Duncan Gibbs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, Duncan Gibbs purchased 517,649 shares of Gold Road Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$750,591.05 ($503,752.38).
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Duncan Gibbs purchased 95,192 shares of Gold Road Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,028.40 ($92,636.51).
Gold Road Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.
Gold Road Resources Cuts Dividend
About Gold Road Resources
Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.
