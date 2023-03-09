Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 20%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 215,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 101,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

