EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $8.04 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00755001 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $566.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

