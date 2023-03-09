Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 0.7%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$137.50 and last traded at C$137.00. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$136.00.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.30.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.