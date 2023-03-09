Edward A. Kangas Sells 10,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $78.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $886.79 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 112.54% and a net margin of 7.64%.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.
