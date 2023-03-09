Edward A. Kangas Sells 10,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $78.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $886.79 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 112.54% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

Further Reading

