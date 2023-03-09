Edward A. Kangas Sells 10,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOVGet Rating) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $78.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $886.79 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 112.54% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

Further Reading

