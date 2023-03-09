eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $10.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EHTH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.
eHealth Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $9.64 on Monday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $266.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
