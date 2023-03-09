Electroneum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,242.87 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $37.82 million and approximately $51,242.87 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004952 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011648 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,115,773 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

