Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.