Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 498.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.62 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

