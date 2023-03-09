Energy Fuels (UUUU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Energy Fuels

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

