Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 4.6% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

