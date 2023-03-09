Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NRGV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,277,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $388,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.