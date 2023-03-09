Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
NRGV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.
Energy Vault Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $388,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.