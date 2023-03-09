Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

EPD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. 2,968,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

