Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stake Boosted by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $48,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 648.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 904,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 783,343 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.69. 632,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,446. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

