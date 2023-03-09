Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.80 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.09 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$697.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30. 36.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

