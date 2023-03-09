Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Sells $27,999.30 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) EVP Julie A. Huber sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $27,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 81,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

