Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) President Craig L. Anderson Sells 1,719 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $51,312.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

