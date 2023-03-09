ERC20 One Day Volume Hits $110.57 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.79 million and $110.57 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00223755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,069.09 or 1.00005011 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00996225 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $6,863.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

