Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00. The stock traded as high as C$25.29 and last traded at C$24.31, with a volume of 942537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

