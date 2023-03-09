Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Insider Eric Warren Sells 5,090 Shares

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 383,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

