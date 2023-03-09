Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Shares of ESS opened at $232.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $476,588,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 613,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $124,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

